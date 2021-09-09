9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Magistrates aAquits Kambwili of forgery and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime

By Chief Editor
THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has acquitted former National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Chishimba Kambwili of forgery and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime amounting to over K6 million.

Delivering judgment in the matter today, Lusaka High Court judge Mwaka Mikalile, sitting as a principal resident magistrate, acquitted Kambwili and others because the prosecution failed to prove the allegations against them.

Magistrate Mikalile said Kambwili during his defence provided the court with evidence of his legitimate sources of income.

She said Kambwili also provided evidence of the contracts he had with companies such as China Henan and had various businesses which he was running.

The court also acquitted Mwamba and Mwamona Engineering Technical Services.

And in acquitting two ZRA employees – Brano Musonda and Mulenga Kapilima, magistrate Mikalile said she found them not guilty as they had authority to prepare the tax clearance certificate for Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services.

Kambwili’s lawyers Keith Mweemba and Gilbert Phiri did not show up in court today.

Kambwili was accompanied by his wife Carol while Matero PF member of parliament was also at court to offer support.

PATRIOTIC Front member Chishimba Kambwili and his wife Carol arrive at the Lusaka Magistrate's Court for judgment in a case the former National Democratic Congress president is facing 39 counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
