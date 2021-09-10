9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 10, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Visual Analyses of 2021 Zambia Presidential Election Results

By editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Visual Analyses of 2021 Zambia Presidential Election Results
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Lighton Phiri, PhD
Lighton Phiri is a Lecturer and Research at The University of Zambia

Previous articleMinistry for Small & Medium Enterprises is an unnecessary duplication to the mandate of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 0

Visual Analyses of 2021 Zambia Presidential Election Results

By Lighton Phiri, PhD Lighton Phiri is a Lecturer and Research at The University of Zambia
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police have authority to arrest any cadre acting illegally- HH

Feature Politics editor - 23
President Hakainde Hichilema has said as he promised, the Councils have started collecting revenue from bus stations and markets. He is however disturbed by reports...
Read more

President Hakainde has discouraged UPND members from Petitioning Elections Results-Mweetwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that President Hakainde Hichilema has discouraged his members from petitioning elections results unless in cases...
Read more

PF begins the process to replace the Top Three Leaders in the Party

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Mr. Davies Mwila has offered to leave his position and venture into farming as part of the process to...
Read more

Cabinet Appointments: What’s the Fuss, Let’s give the man a break!

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst Mid-morning yesterday, we were greeted by a candid announcement from one Anthony Bwalya, Special Assistant to His Excellency President...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.