More world leaders have continued to show solidarity with President Hakainde Hichilema on his election as Zambia’s seventh Republican President.

Queen Elizabeth the second of the United Kingdom (UK) has conveyed her solidarity message to President Hichilema for becoming the 7th, Republican President following his election on August 12th, and subsequent inauguration on August 24th, 2021.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is among other world leaders who have sent their congratulatory messages to President Hichilema.

The Queen said she wished President Hichilema every success as he leads the nation on its path of prosperity and as a force for good in the region and wider world.

The Queen said the UK looks forward to advancing the friendship between the two countries, including through the special ties between Zambia and the UK as members of the commonwealth.

“I extend to you my warmest congratulations on your inauguration as President of the Republic of Zambia,” the Queen said.

President Xi Jinping of the Republic of China has also extended hearty congratulations to President Hichilema and has wished him well in fulfilling his noble mission.

President Jinping acknowledged the longstanding friendship between Zambia and China as good friends, good partners and good brothers.

“I attach great importance to the development of China- Zambia relations and cherish the traditional friendship between the two countries. I’m ready to work with President Hichilema to deepen cooperation between Zambia and China to benefit the two countries and peoples,” the President said.

In another development President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas has expressed willingness for his government to continue working with President Hichilema to strengthen and advance the relations between Palestine and Zambia for the mutual benefit and interest of the two countries and peoples.

Meanwhile, President of Botswana Mokgweesti Masisi says President Hichilema’s assumption of the Presidency comes at a daunting time for humankind, as economies are on the downturn.

President Masisi is confident that with President Hichilema’s illustrious political career and his business knowledge, he will be able to steer Zambia to social economic stability and prosperity.

“I express sincere appreciation to the President for the generosity and hospitality extended to me and my delegation during our visit to Zambia for the inauguration on August 24th, 2021, a gesture which is a demonstration of good bonds of friendship between Zambia and Botswana, “President Masisi said.

President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog believes that President Hichilema’s election will usher in a new chapter in Zambia in Zambia’s history.

“I look forward to working with President Hichilema to further enhance the friendship and bilateral cooperation between Isreal and Zambia,” he said.

President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has also congratulated President Hichilema and expressed willingness to strengthen friendship and cooperation between Cuba and Zambia.

And King Carl Gustaf of Sweden in his message, extended congratulations to President Hichilema and prosperity to the people of Zambia.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media yesterdy, by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations and Presidential Spokesperson ,Anthony Bwalya.