THE Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) has advised the government to work within the law when it comes to amending, terminating or replacing a collective agreement.
Union general secretary Makai Makai was reacting to the suspension of the debt swap scheme for civil servants as reported by the Zambia Daily Mail edition of today.
He stated that President Hakainde Hichilema informed the nation that his government would be a government of laws.
“It is for this reason that we are surprised that a programme emanating from a collective bargaining process that is provided for under the industrial and labour relation Act cap 269 of the Laws of Zambia can arbitrary be suspended by the government,” Makai stated.
He reminded the government that the law provides that where a party is desirous of amending, terminating or replacing a collective agreement that party shall give ninety (90) days notice, in writing, to the other party of the proposed amendment, termination or replacement, stating the reasons thereof.
“It further provides that either party may, at any time during the operation of the collective agreement, by notice, in writing, request the other party to open negotiations aimed at reviewing the collective agreement, or any part thereof,” he stated.
Makai said it was important to understand that the debt swap scheme was contained in the addendum to the 2021 collective agreement and it was binding to both the government and the public service unions that signed it.
“We therefore appeal to the government, which is the government of laws to work within the provisions of the law when it comes to amending, terminating or replacing a collective agreement,” said Makai.
Most disappointing is that our friends in civil service teachers included got their loans and bought cars to show off. Take home pay came down to almost zero. Same thing happened with mine employees. They got huge loans from the banks and when the companies decided to retrench workers, banks recovered their money at one goal. Always get a loan for a good reason so that it doesn’t adversely affect your life.
Anything that’s an outcome of a collective agreement must follow the same route when either part wants to reverse it. When I look at how RB used to blunder, MCS blunders, how ECL conducted himself and how HH has started blundering, some of his decisions have already been challenged in Court before even the Bible he used at the swearing-in ceremony gathers dust, I think it’s better we amend the Constitution to abolish the position of President we just remain with that of VP. HH’s arbitrary decisions will cost us a lot of money in compensations. Situmbeko Musokotwane has issued a statement to the contrary. Isn’t this the chipante pante that they were laughing at PF in 2012? Even with an induction they still don’t have a clue on how Govt operates
Failed Campaign gimmick by the PF. Now creditors are demanding their dues so this has to be paid agreement or no agreement.
There is no reason to be surprised that a programme emanating from a collective bargaining process that is provided for under the industrial and labour relation Act cap 269 of the Laws of Zambia can arbitrary be suspended by the government. Simply stated bangwele this still born agreement was not binding and it was null and void even before it was implemented. These crazy union leaders thrive where it does not make sense for an ordinary citizen. If you mean well you should have negotiated for a better package for all not this debt swap disaster. Stop thinking like babies.
The Government will do well to engage the other affected party accordingly. Surely, it cant be that difficult since they are both interested parties who can resolve this amicably. It would be folly to discard an agreement without engaging the other party. Please do the right thing.
Since the debt swap was agreed to as part of a collective agreement, it was important that the new government consulted the affected stakeholders before suspending it. As it is, the affected stakeholders will justifiably look at it as a breach of the collective agreement, hence what we are experiencing now. But I agree with Deja Vu that this should serve as a lesson to civil servants who have developed a tendency of obtaining unnecessary loans. They should learn to live within their means but for now, it’s my take that the government should reach an amicable solution with the unions over the issue.
It was a colective agreement between the Unions and corrupt pf govt. The financial Institutions were never part of the agreement. Why should they pay for your loans which you got for consumption while the rest of the populations suffers?
We cannot add debt to the already heavy burden of debt the country is shouldering. There are Zambians in the private sector that also borrowed, live in the same economy and have to pay back their loans. But the aspects of non remittances of deducted loan repayment from civil servants payroll should be paid back by government to loan lenders. If it was used for politics by previous individuals in government, let those who were involved get fixed.
The govt wanted to swap their debts with leave days….IMF had started refusing this..since the govt will start retrenching the civil service