President Hakainde Hichilema has held talks with South Africa’s former President Kgalema Motlanthe who today paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

Mr. Motlanthe said his visit to President Hichilema was aimed at engaging the Head of State on revamping the North -South Corridor which seeks to unlock the economic potential of landlocked countries in Southern and Eastern Africa by enhancing transportation through improvements of roads, rail and ports as well as trade facilitation among others.

“I have come not as a political activist but as a director for Ivanhoe mines Limited. The Mining Company has developed a number of mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and I thought to come here to discuss how we can revamp the North-South corridor to connect Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa,” he said.

The former South African Leader noted that the DRC, Zambia and Angola are richly endowed with minerals which have a huge potential for economic growth.

He said the DRC and Angola have a corridor for trade and Angola has already revamped the rail on its side though the DRC is yet to.

Mr. Motlanthe is now Director of the Ivanhoe Mines Limited which is advancing its projects in Southern Africa and has developed a number of mines in the (DRC).

And President Hichilema used the opportunity to highlight and emphasize his administration’s drive to rapidly rebuild Zambia’s economy by leveraging regional, continental and global opportunities for trade and investment.

The President said this will be used as a sustainable platform for job creation, poverty reduction and combating the growing problem of unintended economic migration.

The Head of State further discussed at length with the former President, matters relating to the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Strategic Framework (2021 — 2026), which is aimed at enhancing bilateral and intra — Africa trade and investment, through improved industrialization and infrastructure development along the North — South corridor.

The two leaders also discussed challenges pertaining to trade and investment between Zambia and South Africa, as well as opportunities in the bulk movement of mineral commodities from pit to port by investing heavily in railway infrastructure.

The former South African President was accompanied to State House by South African High Commissioner to Zambia, George Twala.

