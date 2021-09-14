President Hakainde Hichilema has held talks with South Africa’s former President Kgalema Motlanthe who today paid a courtesy call on him at State House.
Mr. Motlanthe said his visit to President Hichilema was aimed at engaging the Head of State on revamping the North -South Corridor which seeks to unlock the economic potential of landlocked countries in Southern and Eastern Africa by enhancing transportation through improvements of roads, rail and ports as well as trade facilitation among others.
“I have come not as a political activist but as a director for Ivanhoe mines Limited. The Mining Company has developed a number of mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and I thought to come here to discuss how we can revamp the North-South corridor to connect Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa,” he said.
The former South African Leader noted that the DRC, Zambia and Angola are richly endowed with minerals which have a huge potential for economic growth.
He said the DRC and Angola have a corridor for trade and Angola has already revamped the rail on its side though the DRC is yet to.
Mr. Motlanthe is now Director of the Ivanhoe Mines Limited which is advancing its projects in Southern Africa and has developed a number of mines in the (DRC).
And President Hichilema used the opportunity to highlight and emphasize his administration’s drive to rapidly rebuild Zambia’s economy by leveraging regional, continental and global opportunities for trade and investment.
The President said this will be used as a sustainable platform for job creation, poverty reduction and combating the growing problem of unintended economic migration.
The Head of State further discussed at length with the former President, matters relating to the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Strategic Framework (2021 — 2026), which is aimed at enhancing bilateral and intra — Africa trade and investment, through improved industrialization and infrastructure development along the North — South corridor.
The two leaders also discussed challenges pertaining to trade and investment between Zambia and South Africa, as well as opportunities in the bulk movement of mineral commodities from pit to port by investing heavily in railway infrastructure.
The former South African President was accompanied to State House by South African High Commissioner to Zambia, George Twala.
Strategic intent is very clear. Railway infrastruvture upgrade that we got a $750m Eurobond with the late Sata and wasted all of it.
Not this time because HEHH is focused and he knows the buttons to press. This guy is coming as a businessman not politician with an investment proposal on transport infrastructure.
ZAMBIA RAILWAYS – Chililabombwe to Kazungula through Bostwana to Durban. Here we come sweethearts. I LOVE THIS!!!!
Interesting meeting…a very important meeting to learn bulk movement of railways cargo from Angola,DRC, Zambia and South Africa. We need a viable railway network to remove the unsafe lorries from the roads!
Come on people… . Kgalema Motlanthe is here as director of Ivanhoe Mines Limited. He just happens to be ex-president. If talking to key figures in key businesses is not a way to unlock economic value for Zambia, I don’t know what is. These are the same people that damage our roads transporting goods to Durban and the like… why not discuss how these arrangements can be mutually beneficial.
There are no small jobs to be done or people too small to meet for business… just a whole lot of small men who think they are too important to meet certain people. Clearly, the president is not placing himself above meeting business heads. That’s important. Truth be told, economically, we don’t punch at the same level as South Africa to make presidential meeting routine at this early hour…
Such businessmen should not be brought to State House ..if he has not come as a Politician please send him to ZDA .Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.
This man is just an employee…do you really think Guy Scott would be welcomed at the President’s office in RSA as former President if he was representing a company he works for…Anthony Bwalya dont expose such chaps to the Head of State.
It takes people from outside the country to point out that Zambia is richly endowed with minerals and yet we prioritise begging as a way out of poverty and debt. The auctioning is on and soon we shall see unfamiliar faces chasing us away from our own land.
There is nothing wrong HH meeting potential investors and mind you it’s an opportunity for Zambia to be part and parcel North-South corridor.
We have had Aliko Dangote frequenting state house in Lungu’s time, did we say anything?
