The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has received a total of 87 reports of suspected cases of corruption since the just ended general elections.

ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe says of the 87 cases, 55 relate to high public interest cases some of which involve politically exposed persons.

Speaking during a media briefing at the ACC offices in Lusaka today, Ms. Chibwe explained that the Commission is investigating a senior public official at a quasi-government institution in a matter involving the alleged purchase of 12 motor vehicles worth K33.6 million used during the last general election campaigns.

She said ACC is also investigating a matter involving an alleged secret and illegal account at the Ministry of Finance purportedly used to siphon millions of Kwacha.

Ms. Chibwe further said the Commission is also investigating former senior government officials at the Ministry of Health for allegedly awarding contracts for the purchase of COVID-19 protective equipment to businessmen without following procedure.

“This is a new case and is different from the Honey Bee case,” she said.

The ACC spokesperson stated that the Commission is investigating two former senior police officials into illegal trading of mukula trees that were transported to unknown destinations.

Ms. Chibwe said investigations are underway against officials at the Ministry of Local Government into alleged illegal awarding of contracts for roadworks worth over K10 million to two private companies which did not execute the works in Central Province.

She added that ACC is also investigating the alleged illegal purchase of six houses in one of Lusaka’s low density areas and owning property which include a fleet of motor vehicles suspected to be proceeds of crime by a senior public official.

Ms. Chibwe explained that a former government official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is being investigated for allegedly acquiring seven houses and other property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime in one of Lusaka’s low density areas.

She said an investigation against one of the senior managers at a development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) is underway for alleged abuse of company financial resources which were used to pay for school fees both locally and abroad worth over K1 million.

She further said a former ward councillor of Lusaka is being investigated for the suspicious purchase of a named bank together with all of the bank’s assets worth K300 million.

Ms. Chibwe disclosed that officials at DMMU are being investigated for allegedly buying an unknown number of Toyota Land Cruisers using COVID-19 funds and other resources meant for disaster relief for political activities in the last general elections.

She explained that the cases were reported to the Commission by members of the public after a change of government.

She has since appealed to the public to take advantage of government’s commitment to the fight against corruption by reporting suspected cases of corruption.

The Commission has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for his stance to allow the investigative wings to work without interference.

Ms. Chibwe noted that President Hichilema’s pronouncement on zero tolerance to corruption gives the Commission impetus and vigor to confront the scourge of corruption head on and continue developing and implementing enhanced strategies to stem out the vice in both public and private institutions.