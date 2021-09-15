9.5 C
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Creation of new Ministries meant to reward friends-Bowman

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema created new Ministries to reward his friends with ministerial positions.

Debating in Parliament in support of a motion on the creation and merger of Ministries yesterday, Mr Lusambo said new Ministries were created to reward President Hichilema’s friends such as Felix Mutati.

He said President Hichilema was pressurized in creating new Ministries to accommodate his Alliance partners who contributed to his victory.

“Madam Speaker, this motion is non controversial and straight forward. The power to create or merge new Ministries lies with the President, so he is free to create ministries and appoint his friends the way His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema has done to appoint his friends like Hon. Felix Mutati. Even I when I become President, I will do the same,” Mr Lusambo said.

Mr Lusambo also charged that former President Edgar Lungu has left behind a strong legacy of development.

He left President Lungu has left a a solid foundation for development of Zambia.

Mr Lusambo charged that it would be embarrassing for President Hichilema to fail to deliver when he has inherited a good foundation to succeed.

Mr Lusambo said the road network in Lusaka is world class and can be compared to places like Chicago and Los Angelos.

“Madam Speaker, the administration of President Lungu managed to work on thousands of kilometers of roads, we extended Great East Road and when you step out of this building Mr Madam Speaker, you will be getting on a very good road which is world class. Today Lusaka looks like Chicago or Los Angelos.

