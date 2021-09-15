Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu is upbeat ahead of this Saturday’s home CAF Champions League match against Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea.

The Bankers beat Akonangui 2-0 in the first leg match of this preliminary round played in Ebebiyin.

The two sides are clashing heads at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“Preparations have been going on very well for our return leg match,” Kaindu has told the club media.

“Each and every player has been putting in their level best during training sessions,” he said.

Kaindu revealed that injured Eric Owusu is doubtful for the match.

“Eric (Owusu) has not resumed training yet and is still injured. Everyone else is okay and available for selection,” Kaindu said.