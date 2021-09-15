9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Patson and Fashion Set For Thursday Europa Action

Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala are in European action this Thursday evening for their respective clubs.

Both Chipolopolo strikers will be in UEFA Europa League action at home on September 16.

In England, Patson will make his UEFA debut with Leicester City after joining them on a four-year deal in June from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

Leicester host Italian club Napoli in a Group C match.

Patson’s last continental encounter against Napoli was in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League Group E campaign while at Salzburg.

Salzburg drew 1-1 away in Italy but lost 3-2 in Austria in that Group E encounter.

And in Scotland, Glasgow Rangers are hoping for continued better fortunes in the competition after they were booted out of the UEFA Champions League in early August.

Rangers later qualified to the Europa League in late August with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Alashkert of Armenia.

Fashion is in Rangers side that will host seven-time French champions Olympique Lyon at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

