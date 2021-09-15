9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Red Arrows Arrive in Eswatini For CAF Confed Date

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Red Arrows Arrive in Eswatini For CAF Confed Date
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Red Arrows have arrived in Eswatini for this Saturday’s away CAF Confederation Cup return match of the preliminary round against Young Buffaloes.

The Airmen landed in Eswatini on Thursday morning aboard the Air Forcé C27J Spartan Aircraft at King Mswati III International Airport.

“The boys are all in high spirit and are scheduled to hold their workout session later in the afternoon,” the club said in a statement.

Arrows have a 2-1 advantage from the first leg match played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Winner of the preliminary tie will host Premiero do Agosto of Angola in the second round, first leg match next month.

Previous articleAnti-Corruption Commission Investigating Secret and illegal Account at used to Siphon Millions of Kwacha at Finance Ministry

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Red Arrows Arrive in Eswatini For CAF Confed Date

Red Arrows have arrived in Eswatini for this Saturday’s away CAF Confederation Cup return match of the preliminary round...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kabwe Warriors Confident of Qualifying to CAF Confed Cup 2nd Round

Sports sports - 0
Kabwe Warriors are certain of advancing to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup following an away goalless draw against CFFA in Madagascar...
Read more

Mutapa Praises Bulaya For Arrows Brace in CAF Confed Win

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows technical advisor Oswald Mutapa has praised striker Felix Bulaya for delivering the victory in Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup win over Young Buffaloes...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Nkana Bench Backs New Boys After Loss to Nkwazi

Sports sports - 0
The Nkana bench is backing its new-look team to deliver after tumbling in their FAZ Super League Week One home game on Sunday against...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

Sports sports - 0
We look at how some selected Chipolopolo players fared at their respective league abroad over the weekend. =SOUTH AFRICA -Baroka FC: Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.