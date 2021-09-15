Red Arrows have arrived in Eswatini for this Saturday’s away CAF Confederation Cup return match of the preliminary round against Young Buffaloes.

The Airmen landed in Eswatini on Thursday morning aboard the Air Forcé C27J Spartan Aircraft at King Mswati III International Airport.

“The boys are all in high spirit and are scheduled to hold their workout session later in the afternoon,” the club said in a statement.

Arrows have a 2-1 advantage from the first leg match played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Winner of the preliminary tie will host Premiero do Agosto of Angola in the second round, first leg match next month.