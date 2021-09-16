Government has refuted allegations by former Water Development Minister Raphael Nakachinda that President Hakainde Hichilema is travelling to United States in order to introduce gay rights in Zambia.
Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda clarified that while the UPND respects human rights, it does not promote gay rights.
Ms. Kasanda who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says the UPND government is determined to uphold Zambia’s status as a Christian nation.
She says contrary to the wild allegations, President Hichilema is slated to attend the UN General Assembly on behalf of the entire Zambian population to advance the country’s position on international issues.
“President Hichilema is being accorded a rare honour to hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the United States of America, undoubtedly the leader of the free world. This is in recognition of Zambia’s now enhanced democracy,” Ms. Kasanda said.
And Mrs Kasanda said Mr Nakachinda is showing signs of bitterness following the UPND’s victory in August 12, 2021 general elections.
“While we acknowledge and reaffirm that Mr Nakachinda has a right to exercise his freedom of expression, we find the comments he made about the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema to be shrouded in bitterness and inappropriate for a former cabinet minister, who should be a role model to young people,” she said.
She described Mr Nakachinda’s criticism against the Presidency as disrespectful.
“Mr Nakachinda should have exercised personal judgment and realized that it is too early for the majority Zambians to entertain criticism that borders on disrespecting the people’s president, whose victory is still being celebrated.
Mr Nakachinda during a press briefing yesterday insinuated that President Hichilema’s meeting with the US President is meant to advance gay rights in Zambia.
She described Mr Nakachinda’s criticism against the Presidency as disrespectful.
Hahahaha hahahahaha UPND understand now that a president deserves respect! I thought it was freedom of Expression
This homophobic reaction is completely ridiculous. Human rights also include gays and lesbians. They don’t care one iota what you do in your bedroom, so you should have no interest in what they do in theirs. Grow up people, this is 2021. LGBTQ rights are NORMAL. I’m much more interested in Mr Nakachinda’s financial and corrupt dealings when he was in office, let’s talk about that!
IF ONE DAY YOU HEAR WHITES SPEAK WELL OF ME,KNOW THAT I HAVE BETRAYED YOU.
ANY BLACKMAN THAT IS CONSTANTLY BEING PRAISED AND RECOGNISED BY THE WHITE MAN IS A SELL OUT.
This girl Chushi should thank Mumbi Phiri to wake her up from sleep. Nobody, including HH knew about ka Chushi Kasanda that she was MP for UPND in Chisamba until January this year.
Mumbi Phiri should be praised to promote beautifu girls…
No corruption in Zambia, I think you mind is also corrupt. You say LGBT rights are normal? Do you have a mother? Go and ask her if she would have the same insane views like yours? Nakachinda might have wrongly put it, HH may not want to introduce such stupid and useless things in our God fearing country, and the people of Zambia are too smart not to allow him to introduce such a thing to this land. The issue is that the Americans are the ones that WILL want to push this LGBT agenda into Zambia. IMF , World Bank , EU already recognize rights of these unnatural men and women who hump into someones exhaust system ( I even feel like vomiting just talking about it). Quote ‘ Grow up people, this is 2021. LGBTQ rights are NORMAL.’ End of quote………..Why do we want to copy everything, we…
This ‘Mr No corruption’ blogger probably thinks it okay that we should allow people to start having intercourse with animals because what people do in private is there own business. Without morals society degrades into nothing less than Sodom and Gomorrah and attracts Gods wrath. Which Zambian has a child and hopes they turn out Gay, God forbid.
And according to UPND disrespecting Lungu was normal….now you can’t say anything against their small god HH…and this lady is contradicting HH and UPND…they clearly stand for Gay rights…
Nakachinda appears to be a morally unrestrained person and has an ego not different from Chishimba Kambwili.
Doomed
He supports gay rights will be the new, “He is Tonga, don’t vote for him.” Apparently, the old dog has learned new tricks. It is disappointing that the government feels the need to respond to such scurrilous slander from an untutored mind. Save your energy! You can’t be swatting at every fly. Most people who dwell on Zambia being a Christian nation have zero understanding of the bible.
UPND insulted our president year in Year out but now they are feeling the heat……