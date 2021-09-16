Government has refuted allegations by former Water Development Minister Raphael Nakachinda that President Hakainde Hichilema is travelling to United States in order to introduce gay rights in Zambia.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda clarified that while the UPND respects human rights, it does not promote gay rights.

Ms. Kasanda who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says the UPND government is determined to uphold Zambia’s status as a Christian nation.

She says contrary to the wild allegations, President Hichilema is slated to attend the UN General Assembly on behalf of the entire Zambian population to advance the country’s position on international issues.

“President Hichilema is being accorded a rare honour to hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the United States of America, undoubtedly the leader of the free world. This is in recognition of Zambia’s now enhanced democracy,” Ms. Kasanda said.

And Mrs Kasanda said Mr Nakachinda is showing signs of bitterness following the UPND’s victory in August 12, 2021 general elections.

“While we acknowledge and reaffirm that Mr Nakachinda has a right to exercise his freedom of expression, we find the comments he made about the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema to be shrouded in bitterness and inappropriate for a former cabinet minister, who should be a role model to young people,” she said.

She described Mr Nakachinda’s criticism against the Presidency as disrespectful.

“Mr Nakachinda should have exercised personal judgment and realized that it is too early for the majority Zambians to entertain criticism that borders on disrespecting the people’s president, whose victory is still being celebrated.

Mr Nakachinda during a press briefing yesterday insinuated that President Hichilema’s meeting with the US President is meant to advance gay rights in Zambia.