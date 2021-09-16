President Hakainde Hichilema has called for the need to nurture bilateral relationship between Zambia and the United States of America.

The Head of State was speaking when the United States of Embassy Charge d’Affaires David Young paid a courtesy call on him at State House yesterday.

President Hichilema emphasized on the need to nurture and preserve the cordial and longstanding relationship between the two nations for the mutual benefits of both countries and their respective peoples.

The President reiterated Zambia’s commitment to enhancing and upholding democratic principles, transparency and good governance, accelerating the provision of quality healthcare services for all and including ensuring continental peace and security.

President Hichilema further indicated his desire to use the upcoming 76th session of the United Nationals General Assembly in New York to showcase the new dawn administration’s commitment to global conversations on climate change, COVID-19, poverty and conflict related people migration as well as the need to end the growing trend of human trafficking.

And David Young said the US government is eagerly waiting to welcome President Hichilema and his delegation on their maiden official visit to the United States of America.

Mr Young informed the President that US government was ready to engage the Zambian government in broad-based bilateral talks on unlocking more development support for Zambia in areas of agriculture, health, promotion of democracy as well as support for COVID-19 response mechanisms.

This is according to a statement made available to the media by Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya