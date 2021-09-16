The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in Mufumbwe District has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for his commitment to developing the fish farming industry in the country.

This follows remarks made during the President’s first official opening of the 13TH National Assembly where he indicated that his administration will focus on the promotion of fish farming across the country, fingerling production, and hatcheries throughout the country.

Mufumbwe District Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator, Bonna Zulu told the media in an interview today that his department is elated with the commitment because Mufumbwe is already endowed with a lot of advantages in fish farming.

Mr. Zulu explained that good soils for pond construction, availability of water resources, and the weather are some of the factors that support fish farming in the district.

The Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator stressed that his department has qualified staff to help provide expert guidance to farmers willing to venture into fish farming.

President Hichilema made his first speech in parliament during the first official opening of the 13th National Assembly out of which a number of development agendas for the country were presented.