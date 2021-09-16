Unknown people have destroyed 25 tomb stones and attempted to exhume a body at Kawiko cemetery in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern Province.

The assailants have further attempted to exhume a coffin of a 103 year old man who was buried on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Northwestern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Fred Mulenga confirmed the matter in a statement to the media today, saying the incident is reportedly to have occurred on 15th September, 2021.

“The same unknown people tempered with one grave by way of trying to exhume the coffin,” he said.

Dr Mulenga said acting on a report received from a concerned resident, Police in the area rushed to the burial site where they found destroyed tomb stones and a half way dug grave in an attempt to exhume the body.

He said police informed family members who confirmed that the tempered grave belonged to their relative Shadrick Kangwala adding that they later requested them to fill the tempered grave with soil.

Dr Mulenga said the motive behind the destructive acts still remain unknown adding that an inquiry file has since been opened and investigations in the matter instituted.