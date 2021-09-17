Shepolopolo have entered camp in Lusaka ahead of the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship being hosted by South Africa.

The regional championship will be played in Nelson Mandela Bay from September 28-October 9.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has announced his 28-member squad for the Championship.

Mwape has named a team comprising local players among them eight players from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics squad.

Zambia will face Eswatini, Namibia and Uganda in Group C of the championship.

Shepolopolo will kick off the campaign against Eswatini on 30 September before facing Namibia three days later and will wrap up Group C action with a fixture against guests Uganda on 5 October.

FULL-SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS:N’gambo Musole (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Agness Banda (National Assembly)

DEFENDERS:Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa (Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Emelda Musonda (Red Arrows), Jackline Nkole (Indeni Roses), Rhoda Nakanyika, Patricia Lampi (YASA Girls),Mapalo Kapindula (Mapani Queens), Margret Mulenga (Lusaka Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS:Avell Chitundu, Penelope Mulubwa (Zesco Ndola Girls), Esther Namukwasa (Indeni Roses), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Elizabeth Mupeso (Lusaka Dynamos), Tryness Changwe (Green Eagles), Thandiwe Nkhata, Dyness Mupaka (Lusaka Dynamos), Rosemary Cheelo (Green Eagles), Azed Phiri (Nkwazi Queens)

STRIKERS:Grace Chanda, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Happy Pinto (Zesco Ndola Girls), Edith Chimwasu (Police Doves), Quincy Malakani (Green Buffaloes)