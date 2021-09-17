9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 17, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Enter Camp For COSAFA Women’s Cup

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Enter Camp For COSAFA Women's Cup
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo have entered camp in Lusaka ahead of the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship being hosted by South Africa.

The regional championship will be played in Nelson Mandela Bay from September 28-October 9.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has announced his 28-member squad for the Championship.

Mwape has named a team comprising local players among them eight players from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics squad.

Zambia will face Eswatini, Namibia and Uganda in Group C of the championship.

Shepolopolo will kick off the campaign against Eswatini on 30 September before facing Namibia three days later and will wrap up Group C action with a fixture against guests Uganda on 5 October.

FULL-SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS:N’gambo Musole (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Agness Banda (National Assembly)

DEFENDERS:Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa (Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Emelda Musonda (Red Arrows), Jackline Nkole (Indeni Roses), Rhoda Nakanyika, Patricia Lampi (YASA Girls),Mapalo Kapindula (Mapani Queens), Margret Mulenga (Lusaka Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS:Avell Chitundu, Penelope Mulubwa (Zesco Ndola Girls), Esther Namukwasa (Indeni Roses), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Elizabeth Mupeso (Lusaka Dynamos), Tryness Changwe (Green Eagles), Thandiwe Nkhata, Dyness Mupaka (Lusaka Dynamos), Rosemary Cheelo (Green Eagles), Azed Phiri (Nkwazi Queens)

STRIKERS:Grace Chanda, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Happy Pinto (Zesco Ndola Girls), Edith Chimwasu (Police Doves), Quincy Malakani (Green Buffaloes)

Previous articleChester unveils visuals for his latest single “Elelo”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Enter Camp For COSAFA Women’s Cup

Shepolopolo have entered camp in Lusaka ahead of the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship being hosted by South Africa. The regional...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Patson and Fashion Set For Thursday Europa Action

Sports sports - 0
Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala are in European action this Thursday evening for their respective clubs. Both Chipolopolo strikers will be in UEFA Europa League...
Read more

Kaindu Looks Forward Zanaco’s CAF Champions League Last Leg Date

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu is upbeat ahead of this Saturday’s home CAF Champions League match against Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea. The Bankers beat Akonangui 2-0...
Read more

Red Arrows Arrive in Eswatini For CAF Confed Date

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows have arrived in Eswatini for this Saturday’s away CAF Confederation Cup return match of the preliminary round against Young Buffaloes. The Airmen landed...
Read more

Kabwe Warriors Confident of Qualifying to CAF Confed Cup 2nd Round

Sports sports - 0
Kabwe Warriors are certain of advancing to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup following an away goalless draw against CFFA in Madagascar...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.