Royal Leopards of Eswatini are expecting Zesco United to be attack minded in Saturday’s CAF Champions League match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Leopards have a 1-0 advantage from the first leg tie of the preliminary round played seven days ago.

Speaking on arrival at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola, Leopards Coach Edwin Matsebule said his side is expecting a different game from the first leg.

“This will be a new game together. They are a good team; they gave us a hard time at home,” Matsebule said.

“This will be a different game altogether. They will come at us especially that they are at home. We have made our secret plan and we know what to do exactly,” he said.