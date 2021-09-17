9.5 C
The Debt Swap for Workers in the Civil Service has been Suspended, Vice President tells Parliament

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has confirmed that the debt swap for workers in the civil service has been suspended.

The Vice President said this in response to Chikankata Member of Parliament Jackline Sabao on government’s position on the debt swap during the Vice President’s question time in Parliament today.

Mrs Nalumango explained that the programme seemed to have been implemented late during the PF government without full engagements of the banking sector.

She said the debt swap will therefore be re-looked at and may be restructured to see how best it can work.

The Vice President stated that government holds the public service workers’ interests in high esteem and hence the need to find ways of supporting them.

Responding to Siavonga Member of Parliament who wanted to know the reason for suspending the appointments and promotions in the civil service as announced by the Secretary to the Cabinet, the Vice President explained that the move was necessitated because of the merging, dissolving and re-alignment of some ministries.

Mrs. Nalumango said there were implications that would have come if the suspensions were not timely effected.

“When you are making changes such as the dissolving of ministries, re-alignment and merging others, you can’t continue to employ or promote because the structure or establishment must firstly be clear and known as to who should be employed and what qualifications are necessary”, she added.

The Vice President noted that once all requirements are gazetted and put in place, employment, promotions in the civil service will resume.

2 COMMENTS

  1. That was another unsustainable fazzy mathematical arrangement using smoke and mirrors by PF……….

    Good idea , but poor wider arrangements…

  2. There has to be laws against consumer abuse when it comes to loans. Loans should not take the whole pay check. These workers should also be able to declare bankruptcy.

