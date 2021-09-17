Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the second has said she will continue to speak for the voiceless even if it makes her unpopular among political leaders.

Chieftainess Nkomeshya says she will continue to stand for the truth about the developmental needs of the people of Lusaka as she did before though it costed her relationship with the then Patriotic Front (PF) led government.

The traditional leader said when Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata who was accompanied by Provincial Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga, Chongwe Town Clerk Mulowa Sishumba, several government heads of departments, and councillors from Chongwe paid a courtesy call on her yesterday that unlike some traditional leaders, she will not be attracted by money.

“I know some chiefs issue statements because of money but I will continue to stand for the people. I understand my role as a traditional leader and I will not be swayed by money,” She said.

Chieftainess Nkhomeshya stated that she will support the government of the day but will speak out when wrong things are done.

She also urged the new dawn administration to complete developmental projects that have stalled before initiating on new ones.

The traditional leader highlighted the poor road network and a modern hospital as some of the needs of the people in Chongwe district.

“You are aware that this is a transit district that records a number of accidents, the hospital we have does not have the capacity to attend to a high number of patients,” she said.

Chieftainess Nkomeshya also cautioned councillors in Chongwe not to amass wealth at the expense of the electorate.

“The new President has made it clear that he will not condone caderism, you should not allocate land illegally, you should consult people on the ground to understand their needs as you develop the town,” she said.

She noted that the results of the August 12 general elections delivered a message that leaders should not focus on self-service but should service the people on the ground.

“You cannot benefit from a bumper harvest when with poor state of roads. How does the harvest reach the market?” She wondered.

Chieftainess Nkomeshya said Chongwe only benefited from the tarring of the Great East road under the Link Zambia 8000 road project.

She stated that a number of roads in the province remain in dare need of a face lift citing the Rufunsa-Shikabeta road as one that becomes impassable during the rainy season.

And Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata called for unity from traditional leaders as government starts to implement its developmental agenda.

Ms Mulyata stated that it is only with unity and counsel from people on the ground that government can take stock of the developmental needs of the people.

“We need to work together with all traditional leaders and their subjects to quickly address their developmental needs,” She said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga told Chieftainess Nkomeshya that the government was not able to complete road construction projects such as the Leopards Hill owing to lack of finances.

Mr Kamanga stated that some of the road projects were included in the infrastructure development plan for the province and that the government remains committed to upgrading them.