Friday, September 17, 2021
Updated:

Investigate suspicious recruitment of 3,000 teachers

By Chief Editor
The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has demanded that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Zambia Police should professionally investigate the suspicious recruitment of over 3,000 teachers by the Teaching Service Commission.

Executive Director, Aaron Chansa told the media that it is shocking that the Teaching Service Commission is expressing ignorance over the matter which he described as a pure scandal.

Mr. Chansa added that it is surprising that the Anti- Corruption Commission and the Police have remained mute over the widely reported unclear recruitment of teachers.

“We are demanding that ACC and Police help this country by professionally and swiftly investigating this matter as a lot of people have been affected,” he said.

He stressed that a thorough investigation must be conducted to ascertain the root of the suspicious process so that those found wanting should be prosecuted.

Mr. Chansa said there have been a number of corruption allegations in teacher recruitment, promotions, and retirements in national interest, and replacements which require serious attention.

He added that the issues have tarnished the image of the teaching profession thus affecting the morale of teachers in the country.

Mr. Chansa suggested that going forward NAQEZ would like to see transparent and accountable teacher recruitment in the Ministry of Education.

“There is a need for clear policies which will facilitate and promote a favourable environment for recruiting teachers,” he said.

Mr .Chansa further noted that if this is not done, scandals will continue in the Ministry of Education which is retrogressive to the growth of the teaching profession.

