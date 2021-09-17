President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration will initiate Constitutional amendments to deal with issues that are not clear. President Hichilema however stated that the main priority for his administration is to create jobs and business opportunities for Zambia.

He said Constitutional review process will be consultative and will not be handled like the Bill 10 process.

President Hichilema was speaking in Lusaka on Thursday when he met a group of senior citizens under the umbrella of Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA), an organisation that promotes good governance and economic development for all and led by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.

“On the Electoral processes raised by the senior citizens, just like during our address to Parliament, our being in State House is largely due to the Youths out there who we are now calling as a ‘New generation of the Liberation Struggle’ and pioneers of their future,” President Hichilema wrote on Facebook.

“We have put in place expeditious plans for jobs, business opportunities, education and quality health care services for all and in a matter of time, this will be actualised. Under this score, we also stated that whilst in office, we will ensure an independent Electoral Body,” he said.

Meanwhile on matters related to the Country’s constitution as raised by the senior citizens, President Hichilema emphatically stated that this will be looked at and that issues that are not clear and eventually leading to a sitting Head of State going for a third term, will be amended to make it clear and strict that a sitting Head of State should only run as per the Constitution requirement and that’s two terms only.

“We also stated that under this exercise, we will ask you, the citizens on what should be contained in the Constitution and that we will not in any way go the direction of the past Bill 10. This will be a consultative exercise,” he said.

“However, we did underscore that top on our agenda is now job creation, business opportunities, education and quality health care services for all and paramount to these also is the lowering of the cost of living.”

President Hichilema stated that the corruption crusade is actually in effect and that there shall be no sacred cows.

“We also stated that the process to recover all stolen government assets is in motion and that sooner than later if not already, those involved in the plunder of public resources are and will be already crying victim. In recovering the stolen assets, we will need every hand and support. And once all these resources are recovered, our People will rejoice and we will channel all this stolen wealth to developing the Country for the betterment of all our citizens,” he said.

“However, we will not use a political hand in this fight against corruption but will instead allow institutions mandated to do so to pursue these crimes independently. We therefore call on all Zambians to support them by any means necessary. We also reiterated that those who will be found wanting will be taken through the set rules and laws and that no one should be arrested before investigations are done, and that when they are arrested if the cases will be bondable or bailable, this should be made available,” he said

He added, “We further expressed our hope that the Judiciary must expeditiously be dealing with these matters because we are in a hurry to develop the Nation but we will be methodical and systematic in the way we shall run the affairs of our Country.”

“During the meeting, we also stated that we are resolved to ensuring that national resources are distributed fairly, equitably and across the Country and that during our budget, we will ensure that decentralisation of resources is done and this will be superintendent upon by constituencies and officers to handle this will not be drawn from the National headquarters as that would be another source of corruption among others.”

President Hichilema reiterated that his administration is firmly committed to delivering the much desired change for all and in a matter of time, this will begin to be felt and indeed seen.

“We remain grateful to all of you Zambians out there for this opportunity you gave us and all your concerns are being methodically and systematically receiving the much-needed attention and we are optimistic that the benefits will at least be pleasing to all.”