Buildcon kept their 100 percent winning start to the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League campaign to take command of Week Two following a 1-0 home win over Prison Leopards at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The Ndola side takes a two point lead after two rounds of matches played.

Chipolopolo striker Brian Mwila scored the game’s only goal in the 89th minute to send Buildcon up from second to first.

Buildcon replaces Nkwazi who drop to fifth who lost 1-0 at home to Green Buffaloes at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka thanks to a George Ngoma goal in the 59th minute.

Meanwhile, Buildcon hundred percent start comes after the ambitious Ndola club endured a rough pre-season that they only commenced two weeks before the kickoff of the league due to operational reasons.

In second place are Buildcon’s Ndola neighbours Forest Rangers who trounced debutants Kafue Celtic in the second kickoff at Nkana Stadium.

Eric Choomba struck a brace a brace for Forest in 14th and 28th minutes.

Celtic then cut the lead in the 20th minute through Albert Kangwanda for Celtic in the 20th minute but two minutes later Quadri Kola converted a penalty for Forest to see the sides go 3-1 into halftime.

Jonathan Munalula then completed Forest’s good day at the office in the 88th minute.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 2

18/09/2021

Chambishi 1-Indeni 1

Nkwazi 0-Green Buffaloes 1

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Konkola Blades 0

Buildcon 1-Prison Leopards 0

Forest Rangers 4-Kafue Celtic 1

19/09/2021

Power Dynamos-Green Eagles

POSTPONED

Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United

Red Arrows-Kansanshi Dynamos

Zanaco-Nkana