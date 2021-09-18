9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Amos Malupenga advises media stakeholders to partner with the government of the day

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News Amos Malupenga advises media stakeholders to partner with the government of the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Information and Media has urged media stakeholders to work with the government in its effort to enhance freedom of information.

Former Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga advised media stakeholders to partner with the government of the day to ensure that a conducive media environment is created.

Mr Malupenga who officiated at Media Round Table discussion organised by PANOS Southern African Institute at Elementos Hotel in Lusaka yessterday, observed that a conducive media environment can only be achieved through a strong identity of the fourth state in the country.

The former PS noted that the adhering to the journalism code of ethics by all media practitioners is one way to enhance freedom of expression and access to information in Zambia.

‘’Strict observation of the Journalism code of ethics in the media fraternity will help to avoid acrimony and confusion in the process of informing the public and exercise the freedom of expression and press,’’ Mr Malupenga explained.

He further stated that the government of the day will work to ensure an enabling environment for media practitioners is created and urged media stakeholders to collaborate if this goal is to be achieved.

And Zambia Media Institute Association Vice President Jubliel Zulu called on the government to consider the enactment of the wage bill for the Journalism Professional that can regulate the wage scale for media practitioners in Zambia.

‘’We hope to see that the new government works to push for the enactment of the minimum wage bill for Journalists because the economic constraints are not conducive for the media profession,’’ she explained.

Previous articlePresident Hakainde Fires Amos Malupenga, Emmanuel Mwamba, Chanda Kabwe, Anthony Mukwita and others
Next articleAddress the plight of Council Workers, especially the Delayed Payments of Salaries – ZULAWU

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

PF rejects calls for National Prayers to Celebrate Elections, The Elections were not Free and Fair- Davies Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila has rejected the call for National Prayers to celebrate the so-called free and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Over 3, 500 deaths recorded from COVID-19 since the disease was detected in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 6
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has indicated that Zambia as of today recorded a total of 3, 636...
Read more

FRA to buy more maize-Agriculture Minister

General News Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Agriculture Mutolo Phiri has revealed that the government has dispatched 1.2 million empty grain bags for the purchase of maize under the...
Read more

Alleged owner of 48 houses has back from his self-imposed exile to claim the houses

General News Chief Editor - 42
The alleged owner of the infamous 48 houses has reappeared from his self-imposed exile. Charles Loyana, a former Accountant at the Ministry of Finance...
Read more

Investigate suspicious recruitment of 3,000 teachers

General News Chief Editor - 9
The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has demanded that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Zambia Police should professionally investigate the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.