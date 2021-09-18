The Ministry of Information and Media has urged media stakeholders to work with the government in its effort to enhance freedom of information.

Former Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga advised media stakeholders to partner with the government of the day to ensure that a conducive media environment is created.

Mr Malupenga who officiated at Media Round Table discussion organised by PANOS Southern African Institute at Elementos Hotel in Lusaka yessterday, observed that a conducive media environment can only be achieved through a strong identity of the fourth state in the country.

The former PS noted that the adhering to the journalism code of ethics by all media practitioners is one way to enhance freedom of expression and access to information in Zambia.

‘’Strict observation of the Journalism code of ethics in the media fraternity will help to avoid acrimony and confusion in the process of informing the public and exercise the freedom of expression and press,’’ Mr Malupenga explained.

He further stated that the government of the day will work to ensure an enabling environment for media practitioners is created and urged media stakeholders to collaborate if this goal is to be achieved.

And Zambia Media Institute Association Vice President Jubliel Zulu called on the government to consider the enactment of the wage bill for the Journalism Professional that can regulate the wage scale for media practitioners in Zambia.

‘’We hope to see that the new government works to push for the enactment of the minimum wage bill for Journalists because the economic constraints are not conducive for the media profession,’’ she explained.