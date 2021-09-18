Opposition PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has announced that he has stepped down from his position with immediate effect.

Mr Mwanza has also stepped down from his role as the National Youth Chairperson for the Patriotic Front.

He said this in a statement released to the media on Saturday.

“This serves to inform all members of the Patriotic Front and the general public that I have with IMMEDIATE EFFECT STEPPED DOWN as the National Youth Chairperson for the Patriotic Front. I wish to remain as an ordinary Member of the Central Committee of the Party,” Mr Mwanza said.

“Further, I wish to indicate that I will also be stepping down as the Party’s Media Director. I pledge my loyalty and commitment to the Party and I pledge to continue working hard for the furtherance of the PF’s agenda,” he said.

“Lastly I want to immensely thank His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the trust and confidence he has exhibited in me for the appointments; It was a great honour and privilege.”