President Hakainde Hichilema has commended peace efforts by the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) aimed at restoring civilian rule to Guinea – Conakry.

This is in a wake of the unconstitutional takeover of power in that country by military armed forces which took place on 5th September 2021.

The President has emphasized the new dawn administration’s unreserved condemnation of the unconstitutional takeover of power in Guinea- Conakry and joins ECOWAS in their concerted and unanimous call for a total and brisk return to civilian rule in that country.

“As one of the architects of the African Union (AU) Charter on the unconstitutional takeover of power, Zambia does not support any form of unconstitutional change of government, and therefore reaffirms its support for a peaceful return to a democratic governance system in Guinea- Conakry,” the President stated.

The Head of State has further committed Zambia’s continued solidarity with regional, continental, and international bodies calling for the restoration of democracy and constitutional order in Guinea- Conakry.

This is according to a statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday by Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya.