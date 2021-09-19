Mr Chishala Chilufya, a politician and devoted Christian has called on the Church to rise to the occasion and defend the church which is under attack from the new government.

He has since advised the church to remain steadfast and brace for harder times.

“Firstly, we want the church to realize that this government has no genuine regard and place for the church going forward. We told the Zambian people to critically interrogate the faith of all aspiring candidates because the church and the entire body of Christ was under threat.

“Now we are where we are because people don’t like to interrogate their choices if leaders. President Hakainde Hichilema had never been categorically clear on his position on many issues relating to the Church. The first act from him was to scrap the Ministry of Religious Affairs. It is clear that the Church must brace itself for harder times under this administration.

Mr. Chishala has also cautioned the traditional leaders to equally be prepared for hard times.

“Look, are we surprised that, the President has scraped off two sensitive ministries. In past governments, these important and critical stakeholders have either had a desk at the state House or a ministry. So what we are witnessing is disgustingly awful.

“These guys dont believe in anything, they don’t want the church or indeed our culture. They are systematically preparing the ground for the introduction of abominable acts such as gay rights. And there will be nowhere we can go. They will abolish the penal code and introduce laws that will create a safe haven for LGBT rights.

He has further challenged President Hichilema to explain to the Zambia people why he has scraped off ministries of chiefs and religious affairs.

“Look, President Hakainde Hichilema must be accountable for his actions. He must explain why he has removed these two sensitive ministries, like the Ministry responsible for traditional affairs. Is it that he wants wizardry and satanism rather than secularism to become a reality. Already we are told that the House of Prayer project will not be completed, we must forget about it. So under this President, we don’t expect respect for the church and our traditional leadership.

Meanwhile, New Congress Party president Pastor Peter Chanda has said that majority Zambians detests gayism.

Reacting to British High Commissioner Nicolas Woolley who said Zambians will decide whether to accept gayism or not, Pastor Chanda said Zambia upholds Christian values as enshrined in the Bible.

Pastor Chanda hoped that Mr. Woolley’s sentiments are not a ploy by the British government to coerce Zambia into coming up with a law that will legalizes gayism.

“We should not open doors to promote gayism in Zambia. This country upholds Christian values as enshrined in the Bible,” Pastor Chanda said before adding “Zambians detests gayism and will not embrace it at all. We can’t have man marrying a fellow man.”

And Pastor Chanda said Zambians expect promises on free education, reduction of mealie meal prices and cost of doing business to be fulfilled by President Hichilema and his Government.

He said it is sad that republican vice President Mutale Nalumango on the floor of the house refused to acknowledge the UPND’s campaign promises prior to the August 12 general elections.

“It is sad to note that Vice President Nalumango stated that she doesn’t recall the promises of reducing mealie meal prices and increase in the maize floor maize price,” Pastor Chanda said.

“President Hichilema should be sincere and come out in the open and say he never understood the governance system of the country when he was making empty promises and be honest to the Zambians about how he intends to govern the country,” he said.