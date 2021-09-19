The End Malaria Council in Western Province says Malaria still remains number one killer disease in the country hence the need to come up with new ideas and proposals in order to combat the disease.

Speaking during a review meeting for Faith Leaders Advocacy for Malaria Elimination, Western Province End Malaria Elimination Chairperson Fred Mulozi said the fight against malaria should not be left to the council alone but all stake holders must take responsibility in Malaria elimination.

He added that there is need for unity among stake holders and Cooperating Partners in terms of resources in order to achieve the goal.

Meanwhile Isdell Flowers Cross Border Malaria Initiative Regional Coordinator, Constance Njovu has commended the church for their effort in the fight against malaria adding that the church has a big role to play because it has influence on the population from the community to national level.

“There is need to utilize the church leaders in compacting malaria because there has been an improvement in adherence, mosquito net distribution and indoor residue spraying in communities as knowledge has increased and is being utilized” Mrs Njovu noted.

She stressed that compacting malaria should be everyone’s responsibility adding that every person should play a role in the elimination of Malaria.

And Western Province Faith Leaders Advocacy for Malaria Elimination (FLAME) Chairperson FR. Wilfred Hodari says the community has responded well in the fight against malaria stressing that households are now accepting to have their homes sprayed and are using mosquito nets for the intended purpose.

Last year Zambia recorded 7.2 million malaria cases and 1875 people died from the disease.