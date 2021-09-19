Patriotic Front Mkushi South Member of Parliament was on Friday morning arrested at court by a Police Officer who is a witness to losing UPND Parliamentary Candidate Sydney Chisanga.

The arrest happened during the hearing of a Petition at the Kabwe High Court in which Sydney Chisanga who polled 7,459 votes is challenging the election of Davies Chisopa who polled 8,313 votes.

Hon. Chisopa was apprehended and eventually arrested by officers from Mkushi Police Station after he briefly walked out of the Courtroom to get some water while his lawyer was cross-examining the Petitioner.

Arresting officer Fwalanga himself is a second witness for losing UPND candidate and was previously cross-examined on the alleged charges of malicious damage to property and assault.

The incident caused a serious commotion outside the Courthouse.

This arresting Officer had told Kabwe High Court Judge in Charge Justice Kelvin H. Limbani that he volunteered to testify for the UPND losing Parliamentary Candidate.

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema had assured Zambians that his administration will not use law enforcement officers to haunt the opposition and the current move seem to be departing from those pronouncements as the administration may be seen to be moving towards the same practices they preached against while in opposition.

The lawyers for the PF winning MP had told the Court they could not proceed in the absence of the Parliamentary Candidate who has been petitioned.

Judge Limbani he since issued an Order to the Officer in Charge to present a report to the Court on Monday morning and Hon Chisopa has since been released on Police Bond.

The arrest and use of police officers aligned to the ruling party are now becoming the first test of whether Mr. Hichilema will govern the country using the long arm of the law to silence opponents or nullify their seats.