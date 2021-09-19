9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Sports
Warriors Booted Out of CAF Confed Cup

Kabwe Warriors’ 28-year continental absence ended on Sunday after losing 2-1 at home to CFFA of Madagascar at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The result saw Warriors bow out of the CAF Confederation Cup at the preliminary stage.

Warriors exit the CAF Confederation Cup by the same aggregate score line following a 0-0 in the first leg fixture played in Antananarivo on September 12.

Claudel Fanomenzana converted a penalty in the 17th minute to give CFFA the lead but Prince Mumba equalized in the 29th minute to see the sides go 1-1 into the break.

But Miravo Razafindrasata broke Warriors hearts with CFFA’s winning goal in the 73rd minute.

Warriors are Zambia’s second continental casualty in the preliminary stage joining Zesco United who were eliminated from the CAF Champion League by Royal Leopards of Eswatini just 24 hours at the same venue.

Zambia’s last men standing in continental football heading into October’s second knockout round are Zanaco in the CAF Champions League and Red Arrows in the CAF Confederation Cup.

