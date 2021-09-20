Coach Aggrey Chiyangi was relieved to see Green Eagles beat Power Dynamos 2-1 in a FAZ Super Division match played in Kitwe on Sunday.

Eagles have bounced back after starting the new season with a 2-1 home loss to Buildcon in the league opener.

Chiyangi said he expected a tough match against his old club Power.

“The loss at home was very bad for us. The goodness was that even the players realised that what they gave was not good so they really pushed hard in training and they were focused to come and play Power,” Chiyangi said.

“The players knew that the game was going to be tough. Like I said again, if they (Power) make mistakes we can capitalize and get a good result,” he said.

Eagles’ next match is against Nkwazi away in Lusaka on September 25.