FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has lamented Zesco United and Kabwe Warriors’ elimination from CAF club competitions.

Zesco were ejected from the CAF Champions League at the preliminary stage by Eswatini’s Royal Leopards via 2-2 away goal rule aggregate score-line.

Warriors bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup at the same stage after losing 2-1 on aggregate to CFFA of Madagascar.

Writing in his column called President’s Corner, Kamanga said he expected Zambia’s four representatives in CAF club championship to excel in the preliminary round.

Zanaco and Red Arrows advanced further in the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively after excelling in the preliminary round.

“We had expected all our flag carriers to sail past the first hurdle given the credibility of our envoys. Our envoys’ duty on the continent goes beyond just representing the club but the nation at large,” Kamanga wrote.

“By any standards that is a decent score although we could have loved all the four envoys to sail past the preliminaries. Congratulations to Zanaco and Red Arrows for qualifying to the next round while Kabwe Warriors and Zesco United are encouraged to pick themselves up after stumbling at the first hurdle.”

“We have repeatedly stressed the importance of our teams to do well in continental assignments to retain the credibility of our league that is ranked in the top 10 on the continent. The more our teams get competitive action on the continent; it could reflect in the quality of the local players that are part of our national teams,” he added.