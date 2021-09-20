9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 20, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

T- Sean releases ‘Call Me Back’ music video

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News T- Sean releases 'Call Me Back' music video
staff

 

T-Sean released the video for the song ‘Call me back‘ that is off his 7th album ‘Purpose‘.

Previous articleUPND not behind tombstone destruction in Mwinilunga-Chinyimba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

T- Sean releases ‘Call Me Back’ music video

  T-Sean released the video for the song 'Call me back' that is off his 7th album 'Purpose'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0LC2uvniZY
Read more

More Articles In This Category

K’Chinga shares the Lyric Video his smash hit “Angels & Demons” Feat. Shinko Beats

Entertainment News staff - 0
Media personality and rapper K’Chinga Mr 260 unfolds his latest rap anthem tagged “Angels & Demons” alongside talented artiste and record producer Shinko Beats who also crafted...
Read more

Chester unveils visuals for his latest single “Elelo”

Entertainment News staff - 2
Following his wedding to his longtime partner, KMP recording artiste Chester has released a brand new song titled “Elelo“. On this love themed joint, Chester sings about having...
Read more

PR Girl present ‘Heaven on Earth’

Entertainment News staff - 6
The 6th annual Lusaka July was held on Saturday 4th September 2021 at Lusaka Polo Club under the theme "Heaven on Earth", over 250...
Read more

Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop History Episode 10 : Bombshell

Entertainment News staff - 2
Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop history episode 10 featuring Bombshell. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p35emVi5NuI
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.