Updated:
T-Sean releases ‘Call Me Back’ music video off his 7th album ‘Purpose’
Entertainment News T-Sean releases 'Call Me Back' music video off his 7th album 'Purpose'
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kamanga Laments Zesco and Warriors Continental Exits
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has lamented Zesco United and Kabwe Warriors' elimination from CAF club competitions. Zesco were ejected from...
More Articles In This Category
K’Chinga shares the Lyric Video his smash hit “Angels & Demons” Feat. Shinko Beats
Media personality and rapper K’Chinga Mr 260 unfolds his latest rap anthem tagged “Angels & Demons” alongside talented artiste and record producer Shinko Beats who also crafted...
Chester unveils visuals for his latest single “Elelo”
Following his wedding to his longtime partner, KMP recording artiste Chester has released a brand new song titled “Elelo“. On this love themed joint, Chester sings about having...
PR Girl present ‘Heaven on Earth’
The 6th annual Lusaka July was held on Saturday 4th September 2021 at Lusaka Polo Club under the theme "Heaven on Earth", over 250...
Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop History Episode 10 : Bombshell
Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop history episode 10 featuring Bombshell. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p35emVi5NuI
- Advertisement -