Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has welcomed the realignment of the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs. Chief Chitimukulu says the move is commendable as it will also serve as a cost saving measure for government.

The Mwinelubemba adds that the realignment to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development should not be politicized. He was speaking when Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao paid a courtesy call on him at his Kasama residence.

And Mr. Mbao said government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema wants to spearhead rural development with the help of traditional leaders. He said through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, government will strive to reduce developmental inequalities.

Mr. Mbao, who is also Mpulungu area Member of Parliament, tangible development can only take place through decentralization. The Provincial Minister also held a meeting with Heads of government departments and interacted with the media.