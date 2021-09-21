9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Ruff Kid collaborates with South African Hit maker Emtee

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News Ruff Kid collaborates with South African Hit maker Emtee
staff

Ruff Kid

Ruff Kid released the highly anticipated video for his collaboration with South African rapper Emtee. The song is entitled ‘Banja‘.

Previous articleYou’ll work without interference, Copperbelt Province Minister assures civil servants

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Ruff Kid collaborates with South African Hit maker Emtee

Ruff Kid released the highly anticipated video for his collaboration with South African rapper Emtee. The song is entitled...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

T-Sean releases ‘Call Me Back’ music video off his 7th album ‘Purpose’

Entertainment News staff - 1
  T-Sean released the video for the song 'Call Me Back' that is off his 7th album 'Purpose'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0LC2uvniZY
Read more

K’Chinga shares the Lyric Video his smash hit “Angels & Demons” Feat. Shinko Beats

Entertainment News staff - 0
Media personality and rapper K’Chinga Mr 260 unfolds his latest rap anthem tagged “Angels & Demons” alongside talented artiste and record producer Shinko Beats who also crafted...
Read more

Chester unveils visuals for his latest single “Elelo”

Entertainment News staff - 3
Following his wedding to his longtime partner, KMP recording artiste Chester has released a brand new song titled “Elelo“. On this love themed joint, Chester sings about having...
Read more

PR Girl present ‘Heaven on Earth’

Entertainment News staff - 6
The 6th annual Lusaka July was held on Saturday 4th September 2021 at Lusaka Polo Club under the theme "Heaven on Earth", over 250...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.