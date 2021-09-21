Newly appointed Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo, has assured civil servants in the region that they will be allowed to discharge their duties without any interference from anyone.

Speaking when he addressed heads of government departments at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Elisha Matambo explained that he invited United Party for National Development (UPND) officials to the meeting to encourage mutually beneficial relations between the civil servants and ruling party.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Matambo has since directed civil servants in the province to familiarise themselves with the UPND manifesto because it carries the vision of the party.

“You are expected to adequately acquaint yourselves with the UPND manifesto so that you fully appreciate the government’s policy direction,” Mr. Matambo said.

He acknowledged that civil servants are key in achieving the UPND vision which anchors on four thematic areas namely economic rebuilding and transformation, human and social development, environmental protection and sustainability and good governance.

He stressed that for the government to achieve the set goals, it is important that all government departments perform their duties with diligence.

“I wish to remind you to be disciplined and perform your duties with exceptional commitment. In this regard, I am instructing the office of the Permanent Secretary to ensure that the code of ethics for public service is implemented to the latter,” he said.

Speaking earlier, outgoing Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Bright Nundwe, urged all departments to make the minister’s work lighter through hard work, unity and collaboration.

Mr. Nundwe stressed the need for civil servants to be accountable in their offices and to ensure that they deliver expectations of the public from the new government.

He also assured the new minister that the province has no audit queries.

“Minister Sir, you are starting on a clean slate as the province has no audit queries, no misapplication or misappropriation of public funds or wasteful expenditure,” Mr. Nundwe said.

And Mr. Nundwe has asked the new minister to embrace unity and collaborate with the civil servants.

Meanwhile, in a vote of thanks on behalf of civil servants, Copperbelt Province Coordinator for Ministry of Youth and Sport, Benford Chisani, said the technical officers are pleased that the new government has set the tone of removing cadres from the civil service.

Mr. Chisani said this will allow civil servants to focus on service delivery in line with the new government’s vision.

He has since assured the minister that the province has a qualified and capable workforce.

He however pointed out that government departments have challenges and has since appealed to the minister to schedule meetings to appreciate difficulties being faced.