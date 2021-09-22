9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Entertainment News
Nez long teams up with Slap Dee , Bobby East and Y Celeb on the new Summer anthem ‘Input’

Kalandanya Music Promotion

Kalandanya Music Promotion premiers Nez Long’s Summer anthem entitled “Input”. The song features label mates Slap DeeBobby East and Nexus Music rapper Y Celeb

The song was produced by Mr Stash and the video was directed by Chichi Ice.

