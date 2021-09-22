President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to deliver his keynote speech to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America.

President Hichilema is in his speech expected to focus on a wide range of issues affecting Zambia and the globe while seeking possible interventions as he delivers his maiden speech.

The President is also expected to attend a reception to be hosted by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters and will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo.

Mr Hichilema is later scheduled to attend bilateral and multilateral meetings with some world leaders to discuss domestic and global issues.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya.

President Hichilema is in New York to attend the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, which is his first official international assignment since his election to Presidency in August, 2021.