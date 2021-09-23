Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi maintained most of the players as he named his 24-man squad for next month’s back-back Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Equatorial Guinea.

New inclusions in the team that faced Tunisia and Mauritania earlier this month in the World Cup campaign are Arsenal Tula striker Evans Kangwa and midfielder Larry Bwalya of Simba SC in Tanzania.

Kangwa and Bwalya are among the nine foreign based players in the squad.

Forward Fashion Sakala of Rangers in Scotland is returning to the squad after missing the first two matches of the qualifying campaign.

Zambia is scheduled to face Equatorial Guinea away on day three of the campaign between 6-9 October before hosting the same team four days later.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS:Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA), Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United), Lameck Siame (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS:Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Isaac Shamujompa, Peter Kalota (both Zanaco)

MIDFIELDERS:Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion-England), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Kampamba (both Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows), Clatous Chota Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco), Larry Bwalya (Simba SC-Tanzania)

STRIKERS:Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Patson Daka (Leicester City-England), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula)