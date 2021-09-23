9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 23, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chambeshi Names Chipolopolo Team For Equatorial Guinea Dates

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Chambeshi Names Chipolopolo Team For Equatorial Guinea Dates
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi maintained most of the players as he named his 24-man squad for next month’s back-back Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Equatorial Guinea.

New inclusions in the team that faced Tunisia and Mauritania earlier this month in the World Cup campaign are Arsenal Tula striker Evans Kangwa and midfielder Larry Bwalya of Simba SC in Tanzania.

Kangwa and Bwalya are among the nine foreign based players in the squad.

Forward Fashion Sakala of Rangers in Scotland is returning to the squad after missing the first two matches of the qualifying campaign.

Zambia is scheduled to face Equatorial Guinea away on day three of the campaign between 6-9 October before hosting the same team four days later.

FULL SQUAD:
GOALKEEPERS:Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA), Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United), Lameck Siame (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS:Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Isaac Shamujompa, Peter Kalota (both Zanaco)

MIDFIELDERS:Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion-England), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Kampamba (both Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows), Clatous Chota Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco), Larry Bwalya (Simba SC-Tanzania)

STRIKERS:Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Patson Daka (Leicester City-England), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula)

Previous articleNkana Post First League Triumph

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chambeshi Names Chipolopolo Team For Equatorial Guinea Dates

Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi maintained most of the players as he named his 24-man squad for next month’s back-back...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Post First League Triumph

Sports sports - 0
Nkana posted their first win of the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division season after edging visiting Red Arrows at home in Kitwe on Thursday afternoon. Kalampa...
Read more

Shepolopolo U20 Set Big Goals Against Malawi In FIFA U20 WC Qualifier

Sports sports - 0
Coach Charles Haalubono says Zambia is aiming to score more goals in Friday's Costa Rica 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Malawi...
Read more

MIDWEEK PROS HIT LIST: Patson and Mwepu Set For Cup Reunion

Sports sports - 1
It was a productive day in League Cup action on Wednesday for our British-based Chipolopolo trio who all advanced in their respective domestic knockout...
Read more

Unbeaten Buildcon Stay Top, Zesco Win, Power Lose Again

Sports sports - 0
Early pacesetters Buildcon have recorded their third straight victory to remain top of the table after midweek action in the FAZ Super Division. Buildcon on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.