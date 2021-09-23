9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 23, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

ERB clarifies licensing of Youth Empowerment fuel tankers

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
General News ERB clarifies licensing of Youth Empowerment fuel tankers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Energy Regulations Board ERB has clarified that the License of fuel tankers procured under the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development were provisional.

ERB Acting Manager Public Relations Chibulu Musonda says the license under an MOU between the Ministry of Youth and Sport Development and youth owned Kipesika Energy and Petroleum Logistics ( KEPL) was issued on 6th August, 2021 was temporal.

In a statement to ZANIS, today, Mr Musonda explained that the KEPL group was engaged to temporarily to transport government fuel in order to avert looming fuel shortage in the country.

Mr. Musonda disclosed that the oil company has since applied for a license to transport petroleum products and that the application is currently being processed by the ERB.

“KEPL would be required to obtain a license to operate the fuel tankers. Therefore KEPL has since applied for a license to Transport Petroleum products” he said.

The ERB has strict requirements in place to ensure that only certified fuel tankers transport petroleum products in the country and that illegal transporters are liable to a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceed five years or both according to the provisions of the Energy Regulation Act No. 12 section 10n and 48 (1)(C)

Minister of youth and sports Emmanuel Mulenga (left) explains how the fuel tankers the Government has bought for youths will be operated during this year's youth day commemorations at Mulungushi conference centre in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
FILE: Minister of youth and sports Emmanuel Mulenga (left) explains how the fuel tankers the Government has bought for youths will be operated during this year’s youth day commemorations at Mulungushi conference centre in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

Previous articleUnbeaten Buildcon Stay Top, Zesco Win, Power Lose Again
Next articlePresident Hakainde Hichilema visits the White House, Meets Vice President Kamala Harris

2 COMMENTS

  1. This is the ERB “green washing” the very corrupt decision to go ahead with this PF election deal. If I go on the road with an unlicensed tanker I would find myself in JAIL. The UPND would do very well to involve the ACC immediately!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Pirate taxis allegedly taking takeover business in Kitwe after the removal of police roadblocks

Following Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu’s removal of police roadblocks in the country, Taxis and Bus Owners...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Pirate taxis allegedly taking takeover business in Kitwe after the removal of police roadblocks

General News Chief Editor - 1
Following Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu’s removal of police roadblocks in the country, Taxis and Bus Owners Association of Zambia have bemoaned...
Read more

Garry Nkombo saddened by the manner in which persons with disabilities are shunned by society

General News Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo says he is saddened by the manner in which persons with disabilities are shunned by...
Read more

President Hichilema to address UN General Assembly

General News Chief Editor - 20
President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to deliver his keynote speech to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United...
Read more

Emerald Production Watch of Zambia raises eyebrows over Musonda’s cash saga

General News Chief Editor - 23
The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia ( EPWZ) says it looks forward to hear embattled Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda’s explanation on the alleged...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.