The Energy Regulations Board ERB has clarified that the License of fuel tankers procured under the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development were provisional.

ERB Acting Manager Public Relations Chibulu Musonda says the license under an MOU between the Ministry of Youth and Sport Development and youth owned Kipesika Energy and Petroleum Logistics ( KEPL) was issued on 6th August, 2021 was temporal.

In a statement to ZANIS, today, Mr Musonda explained that the KEPL group was engaged to temporarily to transport government fuel in order to avert looming fuel shortage in the country.

Mr. Musonda disclosed that the oil company has since applied for a license to transport petroleum products and that the application is currently being processed by the ERB.

“KEPL would be required to obtain a license to operate the fuel tankers. Therefore KEPL has since applied for a license to Transport Petroleum products” he said.

The ERB has strict requirements in place to ensure that only certified fuel tankers transport petroleum products in the country and that illegal transporters are liable to a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceed five years or both according to the provisions of the Energy Regulation Act No. 12 section 10n and 48 (1)(C)