Economy
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane hold bilateral talks with World Bank Africa Group

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has held bilateral talks, Wednesday, with World Bank Africa Group 1 (AG1) Constituency Executive Director Dr. Taufila Nyamadzabo, at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC, USA.

Dr Nyamadzabo briefed the Minister on the operations of the World Bank’s Africa Group 1 Constituency. He reiterated the warm bilateral cooperation between the World Bank and Zambia and explained the opportunities available for regional economic cooperation.

The Minister took the opportunity to brief Dr Nyamadzabo on the economic stabilisation thrust of Zambia’s new dawn administration. He also communicated the decision of Cabinet to approve the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the 2022 Budget Framework, and the need for the Ministry of Finance to hold consultations with stakeholders during the ongoing budget preparation process.

Dr Musokotwane is part of President Hakainde Hichilema’s delegation to the USA for the United Nations General Assembly and for meetings with US authorities. The Minister was joined in Washington by Acting Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Francis Chipimo

Allan Ncube - World Bank Senior Advisor, Dr Francis Chipimo - Acting Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr Taufila Nyamadzabo - World Bank AG1 Executive Director, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP - Minister of Finance and Mrs Masitala Mushinge - Assistant Director (External Debt), Ministry of Finance.
