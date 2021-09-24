Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says his ministry will ensure that there is a reliable legal framework in place to support the government’s efforts of meeting people’s aspirations.

Mr. Haimbe said the Ministry of Justice will make sure that there is necessary legislation and constitutional reforms where efforts of meeting the ambitions of the Zambian people will be premised.

Mr Haimbe was speaking yesterday, when he held a meeting to discuss issues of good governance and areas of cooperation with Acting Charge D’ Affaires at the United States of America Embassy in Lusaka, Martin Dale.

“The areas of interest will be legislation, constitutional reforms and other areas to ensure we walk the talk and that democracy is enhanced and that cooperation between our two countries continues as it has been in the past,” he said.

And Mr Dale, said his country totally supports the stance by Zambia’s new administration to make democracy work for the people.

Mr. Dale said the US was therefore ready to work with the Zambian government in promoting democracy and fighting the scourge of corruption.

He further said the US Embassy was happy that President Hakainde Hichilema’s first overseas trip was to Washington to meet Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior government officials in that country and to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“So, as you can see, this is a very exciting time for the U.S-Zambia partnership, and I truly believe that the best is yet to come,” Mr. Dale said.

President Hichilema is today expected to hold more meetings with U.S. government officials and the private sector.

The meetings will focus on how Zambia and the U.S. can partner to strengthen democracy, respect of human rights, and the rule of law and promote economic growth.