The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced an additional 18 .5 Million United States Dollars in funding to support the people of Zambia, including the country’s fight against COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS.

USAID Administrator, Samantha Power announced this yesterday, when she met with President Hakainde Hichilema to discuss U.S. support for Zambia and President Hichilema’s far-reaching agenda of democratic and economic reforms.

Administrator Power was pleased to welcome President Hichilema on his first visit to the United States as President of Zambia after his victory in the August 2021 election.

She conveyed to him the support of the Biden-Harris Administration and USAID in strengthening the U.S.-Zambia partnership, and in his efforts to expand economic opportunities, reduce inequality, end the COVID-19 pandemic, deliver responsive and transparent governance, and advance democracy and human rights.

Administrator Power and President Hichilema discussed the President’s early efforts to tackle corruption, sustain and create jobs, and address trafficking in persons, as well as ways to build on USAID’s long-standing work in Zambia to meet the new challenges facing the country.

In view of President Hichilema’s early efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and freedom of expression, since his inauguration on August 24, Administrator Power announced $1.25 million to help bolster Zambia’s new democratic openings.

“This funding will advance USAID’s activities to strengthen the foundations of freedom of expression and assembly, and will help safeguard a space for activists, human rights defenders, oppositional voices, and independent and new media,” Administrator Power stated.

Administrator Power also highlighted USAID’s recent announcement of $6.7 million from the American Rescue Plan for strengthening the Zambian government’s response to the pandemic.

She disclosed that since 2020, the United States has provided more than $33.9 million to fight COVID-19 in Zambia in addition to providing vaccines to fully vaccinate over 300,000 Zambians.

“U.S. assistance has supported Zambia’s outbreak response, outreach, and communications on COVID-19 prevention measures and vaccine delivery,” she added.

She further announced an additional $9.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS programs in Zambia, saying that since 2020, the United States has provided more than $734.3 million to fight HIV/AIDS in Zambia.

Administrator Power announced another $1 million in FY 20 Power Africa Clean Energy funds to strengthen Zambia’s energy sector by continuing and amplifying support for sector reforms to facilitate investment, off-grid networks to expand access to electricity, and health facility electrification to improve health services and benefit neighboring communities.

After the meeting Administrator Power and President Hichilema discussed the dramatic circumstances that led to his landslide victory in the August 12 presidential election.

President Hichilema explained that as a longtime opposition leader, he had been arrested 15 times and faced significant persecution for his political activity.

He added that as Election Day approached observers expressed significant concerns about the prospects for a free and fair election.

“Yet as the entire world witnessed, the Zambian people came out in force, determined to exercise their rights and to send a message about the direction they wanted for their country. The result was a historic turnout powered by millions of first-time voters, young people, and women,” President Hichilema narrated.

President Hichilema added that Zambian civil society also played a critical role in ensuring that Zambians were able to have their voices heard and in successfully monitoring the electoral process.

