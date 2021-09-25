A 52 year old Congolese national has allegedly shot dead his 23 year old wife after a marital dispute in Isowa village in Mushindamo district.

North-western province Deputy Commissioner of police, Fred Mulenga says the incidence is believed to have occurred on Wednesday this week at around 20:30 hours.

ZANIS reports that Dr Mulenga in an interview has identified the deceased as Marcerina Muzhinga and her husband as Andrew Mutenta, both of Congolese nationality.

“It was reported yesterday around 13:30 hour by Harrison Mambwe aged 49 of Isowa village that Marcerina Muzhinga aged 23 of the same village , a Congolese national was shot and killed by her husband, Andrew Mutenta age 52, after a marital dispute”, he said.

Dr Mulenga said a short gun was used in the act and that police visited the scene and found the body in a semi decomposed state with some multiple bodily injuries.

Disclosing that the assailant has been arrested , the Deputy Police Commissioner said the bereaved family has been advised to bury the body awaiting exhumation for further inquiry.