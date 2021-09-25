Government has expressed deep concern with the low number of people being vaccinated against Covid-19 in Muchinga province.

Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe said the low number of people receiving the Covid-19 vaccination in the province is worrisome.

Mr. Sikazwe, who is also Senga Hill Member of Parliament, said there is urgent need to seriously sensitise people on the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme in the region.

He said this when he donated 20, 000 face masks to Chinsali main and old markets committee leaders.

He said the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic calls for the involvement of everyone in ensuring that the five golden rules given by the Ministry of Health aimed at halting the further spread of disease are strictly followed.

The Muchinga Province Minister added that while strictly following the five golden rules in important, it was equally imperative that people get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mr. Sikazwe stressed that the anticipated fourth wave of Covid-19 is expected to be more aggressive and severe hence the need for many people to get vaccinated.

He also called on traders in the markets to get vaccinated in a bid to halt the further spread of Covid-19.

Mr. Sikazwe said the Covid-19 vaccination is an important measure that government and other cooperating partners globally have adopted for in the fight against the pandemic.

He said the vaccine has so far proved to be harmless but useful not only in other countries but Zambia as well.

The minister further said it is therefore prudent that all citizens, especially those who work in public places such as markets, protect themselves against the deadly disease by receiving a Covid-19 jab.

“Will shall continue with a multi-sectoral approach so that this disease is wiped out in our province, ” he said.

Mr. Sikazwe added that based on the four Covid-19 pillars, government will continue to offer support to all people in the fight against the pandemic without leaving anyone behind.

He said the government of President Hakainde Hichilema, in partnership with other stakeholders, will continue to provide both financial and material support towards the fight against Covid-19.

And Felix Mulenga, who is chairperson of the old market, thanked the leadership in the province for supporting marketeers towards the fight against Covid-19.

He said having leaders that care for their people is a great honour as they give hope of better things to come.

Mr. Mulenga said the donated masks will greatly help in the fight against Covid-19.

“We are appreciative to government for this support and we shall ensure that all marketers in the district benefit,”