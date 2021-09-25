9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Munyeke irked by residents’ unwillingness to participate in keep Kapiri clean exercise

By Chief Editor
Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has expressed concern over residents’ reluctance to fully participate in the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Health Campaign in the district.

The Town’s Chairperson Brilliant Munyeke observes that it is disheartening that households, occupants of business premises and their tenants alike in the area are shunning activities under the Campaign aimed at ensuring that their surroundings clean and healthy to their benefit.

Speaking when he led council workers in cleaning the environment around Kapiri Mposhi Town Center during the monthly Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Health Campaign, Mr Munyeke urged residents to fully participate in keeping the district clean and health and not to leave it to the Council alone.

The Solid Management Act of 2018 provides for community participation in the cleaning and maintenance of their environment.

” The law imposes the cleaning responsibility on households and owners of premises and provides for community participation in the cleaning of their surroundings every last Friday of every month to support the Keep Zambia Clean Green and Healthy Campaign activities,” Mr Munyeke said.

Mr Munyeke advised households, members of the public and premise occupiers and owners to comply with the requirement for assured better health outcomes in the district.

Meanwhile, District Keep Zambia Clean Green and Health Campaign Chairperson Rodgers Nkoswe has urged members of the public to embrace cleanliness as a way of life.

