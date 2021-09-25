9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Shepolopolo U20 Coach Demands More After Big Win FIFA U20 Womens WC Qualifier

Coach Charles Haalubono has demanded hard work from the Zambia Under-20 Women Team despite their 6-0 home win over Malawi in Friday’s Costa Rica 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier played in Lusaka.

Haalubono said Zambia is not yet through to the third round of the qualifying campaign despite the huge victory in the first leg tie.

“We just have to do more work. It is not a must that we have qualified,” he said during the post-match media briefing.

The return leg is scheduled for October 9 in Malawi.

“I think from this game we have learnt a lot of things. We have seen some lapses which we need to work on.”

“We must be more composed, more cautious and play our game with cautious movements,” Haalubono said.

Malawi coach Maggie Chombo said her side was still in contention to advance despite the Lusaka massacre.

“Yes Zambia was good in terms of fitness.
The level of fitness for Zambia was good. In the first 20 minutes we managed to hold them but I think our girls lost concentration,” Chombo said.

“I can’t say we have lost the battle. The battle is still on, we have another game at home.
When we go back home we have to polish some of the areas. I still believe in my players they can do better than they did in this game.”

“Zambia has managed to score more goals, Malawi can also manage to score these goals at home,” she added.

