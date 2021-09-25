Power Dynamos have remained bottom of the FAZ Super Division with no points after losing their fourth consecutive match in the new season.

Power on Saturday succumbed to a 2-1 home loss at the hands of Forest Rangers in a Week 4 match played at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Forgotten star Clifford Mulenga scored the winner from a free kick in the 90th minute when the game was seemingly heading for a 1-1 draw.

Forest took a 1-0 lead into the half time break thanks to Webster Muzaza’s 24th minute goal.

Power came back into the game when new signee Tranquilin Kilo Mwepu pushed in the equaliser late in the 83rd minute.

The win moves Forest into second place on seven points, two behind leaders Buildcon.

In Ndola, champions Zesco United maintained their perfect start to the season when thumping Indeni 2-0 away at Indeni Sports Complex in Ndeke.

Experienced captain John Ching’anda scored a brace with goals in the 7th and 49th minutes.

Zesco have six points from two matches and Indeni have four points after playing three matches.

At Sunset Stadium, Konkola Blades thumped last season’s runners up Zanaco 2-0 in Lusaka to move into fourth place on the table.

Goals from Owen Tembo and Christian Mpoyi condemned Zanaco to their second straight loss in the season.

Fourth placed Konkola have seven points from four matches while Zanaco have no points from their first two matches.

Week 4 Results

25/09/2021

Zanaco 0-2 Konkola Blades

Power Dynamos 1-2 Forest Rangers

Indeni 0-2 Zesco United

Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 Prison Leopards

Nkwazi 0-0 Green Eagles

Chambishi 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos