9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 27, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hakainde Hichilema arrives at Kenneth Kaunda international airport from United States

By editor
53 views
0
Headlines President Hakainde Hichilema arrives at Kenneth Kaunda international airport from United States
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived back in Zambia after a trip to the USA that has been widely viewed as impressive and successful.

Whilst in the USA, he attended the 76th UN General Assembly where he delivered a keynote speech.President Hichilema was welcomed to the White House by US Vice President Kamala Harris.He also met officials at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington. President Hakainde Hichilema then visited Capitol Hill and met with Congresswoman Karen Bass, who serves on the influential House Committee on Foreign Relations, where she is the Chair of the Subcommittee on Africa.The President attended a series of high level bilateral and multilateral engagements where the United States government through USAID pledged an additional US$18.5 million funding to help Zambia address Covid-19 induced challenges that have affected the country.

Before wrapping up his visit President Hichilema met with Zambians living in the United States, some of whom flew in from as far as Canada to meet him.The Zambians living in the US asked for the UPND government to provide better consular services, investment opportunities for Zambians in the diaspora, good governance and accept technical assistance from them.They also asked if the government could improve the embassies capabilities so that they are able to process key national documents such as passports and national registration cards.

President Hichilema pledged to professionalise the embassies to enable them to provide the needed services. He also promised that the UPND governement would reach out to Zambians in the diaspora for their technical know-how as well as ensure that they participate in the local economy.

President Hakainde Hichilema is welcomed by UPND party officials upon his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda international airport from United States of America

President Hakainde Hichilema speaking to journalists on his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda international airport from United States of America

President Hakainde Hichilema confers with UPND party officials upon on his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda international airport from United States of America

Previous articleRUGBY: Arrows Retain ZRU Crown For An 8th Successive Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

President Hakainde Hichilema arrives at Kenneth Kaunda international airport from United States

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived back in Zambia after a trip to the USA that has been widely viewed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mukula Scam unearthed in Chipili

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Minister of Community Development Doreen Mwamba has unearthed a scam where a cartel at the Ministry working with some PF officials regime have continued...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema has Fired Acting Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission-Gary Nkombo

Headlines Chief Editor - 38
President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect revoked the appointment of Beatrice Mwila Yevuka as acting Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC). ...
Read more

Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda urges ZNBC management to restore public confidence

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has implored the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) management to restore public confidence through professional reporting. ...
Read more

President Hichilema meets Congresswoman Bass

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
President Hakainde Hichilema Friday afternoon visited Capitol Hill and met with Congresswoman Karen Bass, who serves on the influential House Committee on Foreign Relations,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.