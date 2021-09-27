President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived back in Zambia after a trip to the USA that has been widely viewed as impressive and successful.

Whilst in the USA, he attended the 76th UN General Assembly where he delivered a keynote speech.President Hichilema was welcomed to the White House by US Vice President Kamala Harris.He also met officials at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington. President Hakainde Hichilema then visited Capitol Hill and met with Congresswoman Karen Bass, who serves on the influential House Committee on Foreign Relations, where she is the Chair of the Subcommittee on Africa.The President attended a series of high level bilateral and multilateral engagements where the United States government through USAID pledged an additional US$18.5 million funding to help Zambia address Covid-19 induced challenges that have affected the country.

Before wrapping up his visit President Hichilema met with Zambians living in the United States, some of whom flew in from as far as Canada to meet him.The Zambians living in the US asked for the UPND government to provide better consular services, investment opportunities for Zambians in the diaspora, good governance and accept technical assistance from them.They also asked if the government could improve the embassies capabilities so that they are able to process key national documents such as passports and national registration cards.

President Hichilema pledged to professionalise the embassies to enable them to provide the needed services. He also promised that the UPND governement would reach out to Zambians in the diaspora for their technical know-how as well as ensure that they participate in the local economy.