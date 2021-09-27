Esther Chungu performed her song ‘Jehovah’ alongside Coldplay at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City. She was introduced onto the stage by Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, who urged the 70,000 members of the audience to embrace her as they would Beyonce. This marks the first time a Zambian artiste is performing on the Global Citizen stage.

She had this to say on social media :

From the day I was born till today, I have seen how intentional God has been over my life. I’m so humbled and honored to have been His vessel at the New York Global Citizen Festival and to proclaim His goodness to 70,000 people and millions of viewers around the World. Thank you to Chris Martin for inviting me, thank you to @coldplay for playing the song for me. Thank you to @jacobcollier and @weareking for singing with me.

Thank you to Jehovah, my King of Kings for choosing me to reach all of His children around the world. Being the only Gospel artist on that stage was far too heavy but I was willing and I was available for Him. Always remember, the Great Commission does not mean the offering songs we sing during service, it means getting into the very place Jesus is needed!!! Lesa umwine eka asumbulwe!!!

Mark 16:15 He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation”. Galatians 1:10