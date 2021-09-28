Chief Chizela of Mufumbwe District has appealed to the government to give traders a grace period for them to sell harvested Mukula logs following the ban.

The chief says traders in Mufumbwe have Mukula logs ready for the market and banning the sale of the logs will negatively affect their business.

Chief Chizela advised government to buy the already harvested Mukula logs so that traders can realize some profit.

Speaking when Water Development and Sanitation Minster MIKE MPOSHA paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace, the Traditional leader said the move to ban the harvest and sale of Mukula is welcome but traders should be allowed to sale old stocks.

And Mr. MPOSHA said the ban on harvesting and sale of Mukula is meant to help the government take stock of traders that are holding genuine licences.

He said the government wants to identify individuals who are trading in Mukula illegally before the ban can be lifted.

Meanwhile Mr. Mposha said the government is committed to supplying clean water to residents of Mufumbwe and North Western Province.